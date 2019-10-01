3rd McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero-Viera Scholarship awarded

October 1, 2019 96

The McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero-Viera Scholarship Program awarded its third scholarship to Gerardo G. Cintrón-Rosario, a second-year University of Puerto Rico Law School student.

He is a full-time student who is also pursuing a master’s degree from the UPR’s School of Public Administration. He is also the executive director of the school’s Business Law Journal.

Like McConnell Valdés, Cintrón-Rosario is committed to community service, the law firm stated.

He served as an English teacher at the Santiago Iglesias Pantín public school and also worked with the Boy Scouts and the United Way’s “Me Importas Tú” Club. While working with United Way, he donated more than 500 hours to community service.

Cintrón-Rosario was also selected to participate as a summer associate in McConnell Valdés’ 2019 Summer Program.

“Part of our commitment with Puerto Rico’s economic and social development includes identifying and supporting talented law students with financial need,” said Arturo García-Solá, managing director of McConnell Valdés.

“By supporting young people like [Gerardo,] we not only fulfill our social responsibility mission, we also contribute to the future of a generation committed to the social welfare of our island,” the attorney said.

The McConnell Valdés/Antonio Escudero-Viera awarded its first scholarship in 2016 as part of its 70th anniversary celebration. The scholarship is aimed at providing financial aid to full time law students of the UPR Law School.

Students must comply with the established eligibility criteria, which includes a high academic grade point average, financial need and community service work. The scholarship, which is managed by the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, provides assistance of up to $5,000 per year to each selected student.

The scholarship program recognizes Antonio Escudero-Viera, retired capital partner and former managing director of the firm. Escudero-Viera has also worked as an “Ad Honorem” professor at the UPR Law School for more than 45 years.

