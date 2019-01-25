40 companies selected for 3rd generation of P.R. Emprende Academy

January 25, 2019 102

Puerto Rico Trade and Export and nonprofit Inprende announced the selection of the 40 companies that will be part of the third generation of Puerto Rico Emprende Academy.

The Puerto Rico Emprende Academy is a business training initiative for the development and strengthening of small- and medium-sized local businesses.

“After a rigorous scrutiny process where more than 400 applications were received, we are pleased to announce this select group of companies that will be receiving specialized training to take their business operations to the next level,” said Puerto Rico Trade and Export Executive Director Ricardo Llerandi said.

This new generation is made up of companies from all economic sectors. Among them are property remodeling services, pizzerias, music schools, restaurants, food manufacturing, pet services, bakeries, health services, product sales and retail trade, as well as professional services and creative services, among others.

Natalia Bonderenko, executive director of Inprende said “we are very happy to welcome the third generation of Puerto Rico Emprende Academy. As well as past generations, we have prepared an educational program focused on the optimization and growth of small- and medium-sized businesses of our island.”

The Puerto Rico Emprende Academy establishes a methodology that allows the participating company to analyze its current situation and make the necessary adjustments to boost its growth. During the four weeks of the program, companies will receive training, tools, advice and incentives to grow their businesses. At the end, the benefited companies will have their own micro-business radiography and short and long-term estimated growth projections for their business.

So far, the program has benefited local 100 companies.