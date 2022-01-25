Type to search

5 nonprofits partner with Medtronic Foundation for new STEM programs in Puerto Rico

Contributor January 25, 2022
In addition to funding, Medtronic employee volunteers will partner with each organization to deploy employee talent in the form of mentorship to students and other skilled volunteerism for organizations, strengthening systems of care and sustainable outcomes.

Five nonprofits that either operate in or have ties with Puerto Rico have signed up for multi-year partnerships with the Medtronic Foundation to serve underserved and underrepresented K-12 students.

The partnerships address the root cause of persistent inequities by creating opportunity for economic advancement and improving lives through science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education. The initiative will benefit more than 60,000 students in Minnesota, Northern California, and Puerto Rico

Ciencia PR (Puerto Rico), Eureka Enrichment Services (Puerto Rico), the Puerto Rico Science and Research Trust (Puerto Rico), Science for Scientists (California, Minnesota, Puerto Rico), and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (California, Minnesota, Puerto Rico) will take part in Medtronic Foundation’s two-year, $4 million investment the program, the company confirmed.

“Long-lasting, community driven changes start locally. Our partners have trust of communities, and the expertise to lead transformative change in STEM education,” said Jess Daly, director of programs and partnerships, Medtronic Foundation.

“Together with our partners and Medtronic employee volunteers, we’re narrowing in on places we are uniquely equipped to help create a world where there are no barriers to health, wellbeing and prosperity,” Daly said.

Medtronic, considered the largest employer in Puerto Rico in the manufacturing sector, has plants in Humacao, Villalba, Ponce and Juncos.  

