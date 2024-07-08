7 Puerto Rico co’s complete 1st BioLeap bioscience incubator cohort

Noé Crespo, associate director of BioLeap, speaks during the awards event.

The program promotes projects specialized in biotechnology, artificial intelligence-driven medical technologies and genomics, among others.

Seven local companies and projects from the first generation of the bioscience incubation program, BioLeap, recently presented their solutions, achievements and future plans to an audience of investors, corporate partners and members of the local and international business ecosystem.

The program, which is part of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust and is managed by its entrepreneurship program parallel18, provides education and mentoring to startups and projects focused on biosciences for 12 weeks.

This initiative aims to increase economic development through innovation and entrepreneurship in key areas such as biotechnology, artificial intelligence-driven medical technologies and genomics.

This first generation included seven Puerto Rican companies in the industries of agrotech, biotechnology, health tech, digital health, big data, pharmaceuticals, and platforms driven by AI and machine learning. These were: Cultimar Technologies, Let’s Burble, GENOS LLC, REOF Tech (EC Care), Dynamiko Pharmaceutics, LUDI, and AVID Data.

“We celebrate these seven companies that successfully completed the first cohort of the first bioscience incubation program on the island. Through BioLeap, we promote the visionary projects of these seven change agents from the laboratory to the market, accelerating research towards tangible solutions, so that they take their innovative technologies and projects to another level,” said the trust’s CEO, Lucy Crespo.

“I’m sure that the education and strategic mentoring they have received during the past 12 weeks of the program will allow them to continue growing and expanding, thus impacting the economy of Puerto Rico and the well-being of its citizens,” she said.

BioLeap is possible due to a “Build to Scale” grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration that supports organizations that promote technological entrepreneurship and innovation and drive economic growth.

“This first generation represents a step forward in the development and promotion of the biosciences sector in Puerto Rico. Through the BioLeap program, we continue to diversify the business support we provide in parallel18, focusing efforts on key areas such as biotechnology, artificial intelligence in medical technologies, medical devices, genomics and more,” said Héctor Jirau, executive director of parallel18.

“As a scientist, I’m proud to be able to support bio-entrepreneurship and the health sector on the island, together with the Trust team,” he said.

Noé Crespo, associate director of BioLeap, said, “With great enthusiasm we celebrate the culmination of this cohort that has worked hard during the last 12 weeks of the program to take their innovative projects to the next level. We are more than proud to witness their continued growth and be part of the emergence of Puerto Rico as a global center for innovation and entrepreneurship in the biological sciences, thus driving economic growth on the island.”

During a showcase that took place at the Forward Center, awards were given to several of the startups, including the Innovation Award, valued at $500 and sponsored by Deca Analytics. The company selected Lets’ Burble and Dynamiko Pharmaceutics.

The Jumpstart Award — valued at $1,075 and granted by the Puerto Rico State Society of Certified Public Accountants — was given to Dynamiko Pharmaceutics, through which it will receive a five-hour mentoring session by a CPA specialized in business creation and tax planning strategies.