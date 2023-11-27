Type to search

In-Brief

7th Annual CoinAgenda Caribbean to kick off Puerto Rico Blockchain Week

Contributor November 27, 2023
This will be the 25th CoinAgenda since its inception in 2014 and will mark the conclusion of the 10-year conference series, founder Michael Terpin, who has lived in Puerto Rico since 2016, confirmed.

CoinAgenda, the first continuously operating conference in the cryptocurrency industry, has announced it will hold its seventh annual CoinAgenda Caribbean conference in Old San Juan, Dec. 11-13, at Antiguo Casino.

This will be the 25th CoinAgenda since its inception in 2014 and will mark the conclusion of its 10-year conference series, confirmed founder Michael Terpin, who has lived in Puerto Rico since 2016.

He added he will launch a new series of conferences centered around AI and blockchain next year.

CoinAgenda kicks off the week-long, third annual Puerto Rico Blockchain Week, which includes the “Limitless Conference, Uncommon Entrepreneurs” and a variety of side events and parties.

Pantera Capital founder and Managing Director Dan Morehead; entrepreneur and investor Brock Pierce; economist and author Harry Dent; and Horizen Labs co-founder Rob Viglione, all of whom live in Puerto Rico, will headline a roster of more than 60 speakers and presenters. Sponsors include Alpha Transform Holdings and Shiba Inu.

Confirmed speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean include:

  • Dan Morehead, Pantera Capital founder

  • Brock Pierce, entrepreneur, and investor

  • Rob Viglione, co-founder and CEO, Horizen Labs

  • Harry Dent, economist and author

  • Jeffrey Edell, CEO, MeWe; former chairman, Intermix (MySpace)

  • Enzo Villani, co-founder and chief investment officer, Alpha Transform Holdings

  • Ryan Condron, Titan.io CEO

  • Paul Puey, Edge co-founder and CEO

  • Douglas Horn, Telos author and chief architect

  • David Jensen, OpenCarbon co-founder and CEO

  • Amir Kaltak, NEMO co-founder and CEO

  • Josh Lawler, Zuber Lawler, partner

  • Matt McKibbin, DecentraNet, founder and chief decentralization officer

  • Ed Prado, RAIR Technologies, co-founder and CEO

  • Bob Reid, Everest, CEO

  • Giovanni Méndez Feliciano, Global Economic Optimization, managing member

  • Jan Reese Rondina, Hallo Technologies, CEO

  • Sergii Grybniak, Waterfall Protocol, chief architect

  • Tony Evans, Rate Group, CEO

  • Jana Bobosikova, KIKI World, co-founder and CEO

  • Marc Scarpa, DeFiance, media founder

  • Ali Mahir Aksu, Untold, founder

  • Travis Wright, “Bad Crypto Podcast,” co-host

  • Warren Whitlock, “Distributed Conversations,” host

  • Sheldon Weisfeld, partner, CryptoEQ

Additional speakers will continue to be added to the event’s agenda. The three-day event will feature “thought leadership” panels, fireside chats and presentations. 

The conference kicks off on Dec. 11, with a half-day Blockchain Island meet-up and BitAngels Demo Day, including a BitAngels startup competition where early-stage startups can present. 

The top three winners will pitch to the entire CoinAgenda audience for the “Best of Show” award. BitAngels, a decentralized angel network for blockchain and cryptocurrency startups, was founded by Terpin in 2013.

CoinAgenda will conclude each day with a networking event allowing speakers, sponsors and attendees to mingle at premium venues. The Legendary Dinner will take place on Tuesday night, where guests will be able to eat, drink and network in the iconic Antiguo Casino ballroom.

Tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean are available for purchase here

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Forbes spotlights Puerto Rico leaders in new 30 Under 30 Local Lists 
NIMB Staff August 11, 2023
Blockchain Trade Assoc., Science Trust partner to promote tech literacy
Contributor March 24, 2023
Puerto Rico publishes guidance on incentives for blockchain services
Contributor February 28, 2023
Web3 Hackathon slated for Aug. 25-28 in Bayamón
Contributor August 24, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

As awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses grows, the ‘Miércoles Naranja’ (Orange Wednesday) initiative now extends to the entire month of November. We all win by shopping ‘local’; specifically, by supporting the small and medium-sized business sector, which generates the majority of direct jobs in our economy.” 

Lourdes Aponte, president of the United Retailers Center, commenting on the 12th edition of Santa’s List, a survey conducted by ad agency Arteaga & Arteaga. Among its findings, the survey’s report points to six sales opportunities for businesses during the holiday season. These include “Miércoles Naranja” (Orange Wednesday), the period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 coinciding with the distribution of Christmas bonuses, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the weeks leading up to Christmas and Three Kings Day.

Related Stories

Forbes spotlights Puerto Rico leaders in new 30 Under 30 Local Lists 
Blockchain Trade Assoc., Science Trust partner to promote tech literacy
Puerto Rico publishes guidance on incentives for blockchain services
Web3 Hackathon slated for Aug. 25-28 in Bayamón
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.