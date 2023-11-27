7th Annual CoinAgenda Caribbean to kick off Puerto Rico Blockchain Week

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This will be the 25th CoinAgenda since its inception in 2014 and will mark the conclusion of the 10-year conference series, founder Michael Terpin, who has lived in Puerto Rico since 2016, confirmed.

CoinAgenda, the first continuously operating conference in the cryptocurrency industry, has announced it will hold its seventh annual CoinAgenda Caribbean conference in Old San Juan, Dec. 11-13, at Antiguo Casino.

This will be the 25th CoinAgenda since its inception in 2014 and will mark the conclusion of its 10-year conference series, confirmed founder Michael Terpin, who has lived in Puerto Rico since 2016.

He added he will launch a new series of conferences centered around AI and blockchain next year.

CoinAgenda kicks off the week-long, third annual Puerto Rico Blockchain Week, which includes the “Limitless Conference, Uncommon Entrepreneurs” and a variety of side events and parties.

Pantera Capital founder and Managing Director Dan Morehead; entrepreneur and investor Brock Pierce; economist and author Harry Dent; and Horizen Labs co-founder Rob Viglione, all of whom live in Puerto Rico, will headline a roster of more than 60 speakers and presenters. Sponsors include Alpha Transform Holdings and Shiba Inu.

Confirmed speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean include:

Dan Morehead, Pantera Capital founder

Brock Pierce, entrepreneur, and investor

Rob Viglione, co-founder and CEO, Horizen Labs

Harry Dent, economist and author

Jeffrey Edell, CEO, MeWe; former chairman, Intermix (MySpace)

Enzo Villani, co-founder and chief investment officer, Alpha Transform Holdings

Ryan Condron, Titan.io CEO

Paul Puey, Edge co-founder and CEO

Douglas Horn, Telos author and chief architect

David Jensen, OpenCarbon co-founder and CEO

Amir Kaltak, NEMO co-founder and CEO

Josh Lawler, Zuber Lawler, partner

Matt McKibbin, DecentraNet, founder and chief decentralization officer

Ed Prado, RAIR Technologies, co-founder and CEO

Bob Reid, Everest, CEO

Giovanni Méndez Feliciano, Global Economic Optimization, managing member

Jan Reese Rondina, Hallo Technologies, CEO

Sergii Grybniak, Waterfall Protocol, chief architect

Tony Evans, Rate Group, CEO

Jana Bobosikova, KIKI World, co-founder and CEO

Marc Scarpa, DeFiance, media founder

Ali Mahir Aksu, Untold, founder

Travis Wright, “Bad Crypto Podcast,” co-host

Warren Whitlock, “Distributed Conversations,” host

Sheldon Weisfeld, partner, CryptoEQ

Additional speakers will continue to be added to the event’s agenda. The three-day event will feature “thought leadership” panels, fireside chats and presentations.

The conference kicks off on Dec. 11, with a half-day Blockchain Island meet-up and BitAngels Demo Day, including a BitAngels startup competition where early-stage startups can present.

The top three winners will pitch to the entire CoinAgenda audience for the “Best of Show” award. BitAngels, a decentralized angel network for blockchain and cryptocurrency startups, was founded by Terpin in 2013.

CoinAgenda will conclude each day with a networking event allowing speakers, sponsors and attendees to mingle at premium venues. The Legendary Dinner will take place on Tuesday night, where guests will be able to eat, drink and network in the iconic Antiguo Casino ballroom.

Tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean are available for purchase here.