P.R. Blockchain Trade Assoc. and Ana G. Méndez Univ. collaborate on digital literacy efforts 

NIMB Staff December 22, 2023
Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association, and José Méndez, president of Universidad Ana G. Méndez, sign a collaborative agreement to promote Web 3, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency education in Puerto Rico.

In an effort to continue educating about Web 3, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) announced a collaboration with Universidad Ana G. Méndez to promote Web3 literacy in Puerto Rico and create networking opportunities while supporting each other’s projects and initiatives.

Web 3 is widely regarded as the next phase of the internet, focusing on decentralization and user empowerment, often utilizing blockchain technology. Blockchain is a ledger system that is used for creating cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. It ensures secure transactions that permits users to have greater control over their data. 

Through the agreement, both organizations aim to enhance educational opportunities with a focus on digital literacy and blockchain technologies, and to strengthen training for future generations. They also seek to promote access to information about their programs and projects in communities.

José Méndez, president of the university, explained that the “agreement will be implemented through the academic divisions of Engineering, Design and Architecture, and Business, Tourism and Entrepreneurship at UAGM. Our faculty and students will benefit from talks, courses and conferences from experts in these fields.”

As part of the agreement, digital literacy workshops will be offered to introduce interested individuals to emerging technologies and provide Web3 and blockchain training for engineering and business programs. 

Continued education courses on these topics, which are “so relevant to modern society,” will also be available, according to a news release.

“It is through these collaborative alliances that we can complement and maximize opportunities to expand our educational efforts to communities in Puerto Rico. Since we began a little over two years ago, we have had the opportunity to partner with organizations and educational centers like Universidad Ana G. Méndez with educational programs designed as an introduction to blockchain and cryptocurrency for students and adults,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the association. 

“Through this joint effort, we hope to continue in our mission to educate and help the future generations stay knowledgeable about emerging technologies and financial literacy,” Yoshino added.

