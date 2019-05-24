Abarca employees pick 4 nonprofit partners for ‘Better Care Community Program’

May 24, 2019 88

More than 8,000 people will benefit from projects led by the four nonprofit organizations that Abarca employees selected as partners of its Better Care Community Program, the company announced.

The program will support the efforts of health-related nonprofits that work to improve the quality of life of communities islandwide.

After evaluating proposals from 50 applicant organizations, Abarcans — as the company employees call themselves — voted to select the Puerto Rico Renal Council, Ciencia Puerto Rico, Jesus of Nazareth Shelter and Home for Children and the Nazarene Jesus Children’s Home as beneficiaries of the program, which will allow the organizations to carry out projects to improve the health and wellbeing of the people they serve in Puerto Rico.

“At Abarca we are continuously challenging ourselves to do things differently and this program is no exception. These four organizations share our commitment to find a better way to deliver healthcare to communities and I believe we will do so together,” said Abarca CEO Jason Borschow.

Abarca will help Ciencia Puerto Rico in the “Seeds of Success” program that will give 100 high school girls the opportunity to explore STEM careers along with “Borinqueñas,” women with distinguished careers in science, technology, math and health. Through workshops and a scientific divulgation project they must conduct with a mentor, the girls will explore STEM and health disciplines, practice their leadership skills and help impact another 3,000 girls throughout the island.

For the Puerto Rico Renal Council, Abarca will support the update of an electronic platform that allows clinical laboratories throughout the island to be interconnected so they can report renal function data obtained from the Glomerular Filtration index, as well as to add a function to generate maps with the registered data for the benefit of epidemiology reports.

For Jesus of Nazareth Shelter and Home for Children and the Nazarene Jesus Children’s Home, the Better Care Community Program will provide medical equipment for an onsite clinic and pediatrician’s fees to care for participating children, respectively.

With the Better Care Community Program, which was designed and is managed entirely by Abarca employees, the four organizations will receive funding and consistent volunteer support during the next three years.

Abarca employees chose the organizations based on their potential impact on the community, their alignment with Abarca’s fundamental values and volunteering opportunities for Abarcans.