Berklee’s Make Music Happen to host workshops May 28-31

May 24, 2019 113

Make Music Happen, the entity that produces the Berklee in Puerto Rico music education program, announced it will offer a series of workshops titled “Making Music…After Hours,” in collaboration with the Conservatorio de Artes del Caribe and Sagrado Global, the professional studies school of Sacred Heart University.

The four workshops will take place May 28-31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart University, right after the Berklee in Puerto Rico program concludes classes for the day. The workshops’ focus goes beyond musical performance. They will cover diverse music-related topics such as songwriting, copyright, recording and production, and music marketing.

“The idea of offering these workshops is to amplify the knowledge of students and people who are interested in music and show that there are many other aspects involved in the development of a song that are just as important as its musical performance,” said Luis Álvarez, president of Make Music Happen.

“Here, we are going to take all participants through the entire musical creation process, from songwriting through the marketing process,” he said.

The workshops will be offered by renowned professionals in the field such as Idelle Erazo, music business consultant and an alumni of both Berklee College of Music and the Berklee in Puerto Rico program; Pedro José Rivera, singer, songwriter and professor at the CAC; Gerry Pomales, engineer, producer and professor at the CAC; Roberto Rivera, associate director of the Puerto Rico chapter of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP); and Patricia Rivera McMurray, copyright expert.

Although Berklee in Puerto Rico participants will have enrollment preference, the workshops are open to the public. Participants can choose any number of workshops they want.

Those who participate in all four workshops will receive a certificate of participation from the CAC and Sagrado Global. There are only 40 spots in the workshops. To register, participants just have to visit the workshops’ page at Sagrado Global’s web page and pay a $5 registration fee.

Currently in its 25th edition, the Berklee in Puerto Rico program had about 325 applicants this year, out of which 215 students were accepted, making this edition the largest one in the program’s history.

Throughout its existence, Berklee in Puerto Rico has received support from various entities that have enabled the program to continue its educational mission. Those include Fundación Banco Popular; the Liberty Foundation; Carrión, Laffitte & Casellas; Fiddler, González & Rodríguez; and Triple S, among others. The program also receives logistical support from the Conservatorio de Artes del Caribe, a Berklee College of Music global partner.