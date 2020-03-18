Berklee, Make Music Happen monitoring COVID-19 crisis

March 18, 2020 107

Berklee and Make Music Happen are closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 coronavirus and will provide ongoing updates with more information as it becomes available, it announced.

“Currently we are continuing to accept applications with the intent of running the Berklee in Puerto Rico program as scheduled from May 26-31, but we’re watching the situation as it evolves,” the nonprofit said.

“Berklee will continue to adjust its policies and plans to reflect advisories and recommendations from the U.S. Department of State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all global travel and events,” it added.

To participate, candidates must be Puerto Rico residents, be at least 15 years old by the start of the program and have a minimum of six months of study in their chosen instrument or singing.

They must enter the program’s webpage and fill out the application on or before April 17. Candidates must also submit materials, preferably links to videos or audios that showcase their experience and musical abilities.

Make Music Happen is a nonprofit organization that aims to cultivate and strengthen the musical talents of Puerto Rican youth.

The entity offers a variety of options that provide opportunities to develop the innate musical ability that lies in the island’s young people.