Berklee in P.R. program returns for its 26th edition in May

February 25, 2020 190

Puerto Rican nonprofit organization Make Music Happen announced the start of the registration process for the 26th educational session of the Berklee in Puerto Rico program, which will take place May 26-31 at Sacred Heart University in Santurce.

“We are enthusiastic to present the program again this year, particularly after breaking the enrollment record last year,” said Luis Álvarez, president of Make Music Happen, the Berklee in Puerto Rico program’s production entity.

“As always, we have a superlative music education program, with excellent professors from Berklee College of Music, as well as a new program focused on songwriting and production,” he said.

The Berklee in Puerto Rico program offers participants access to the Berklee method of music education, which encompasses theory, improvisation, ensemble performance, instrumental instruction, composition and arrangement. Students may also have the opportunity to audition to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston.

In addition to the teachers, administrative personnel from the institution will also be on hand to perform formal evaluations for students interested in admittance to Berklee. There will also be personnel from the Financial Aid Department to guide those interested in the institution’s different programs.

To participate, candidates must be Puerto Rico residents, be at least 15 years old by the start of the program and have a minimum of six months of study in their chosen instrument or singing. They must enter the program’s webpage and fill out the application on or before April 17. Candidates must also submit materials, preferably links to videos or audios that showcase their experience and musical abilities.

The workshops will be offered by 12 teachers from Berklee College of Music for one week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program ends with the graduation recital on Sunday, May 31 at the Popular Center’s Plazoleta in Hato Rey, during which participants will display the musical skills they have learned. Outstanding participants may obtain financial aid to study at Berklee College of Music.

Make Music Happen also announced that this year the program will include an additional program titled “Songwriting and Production Track.” This program allows students to immerse themselves in the art of songwriting, performance, and production.

Participants interested in this track must submit three original songs demonstrating their songwriting and/or production skills. A limited number of places are available. This track will end with a separate closing showcase where participants will perform their original material. Visit the link for information and requirements of this special program.

Since its first session in 1995, approximately 3,850 students have participated in the Berklee in Puerto Rico program. Last year, 215 students participated in the program, the largest class in the program’s history. A total of 23 program students were admitted and received a total of $1.52 million in financial aid.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.