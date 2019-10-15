Actress Dawson stars in new Hilton campaign encouraging travel to P.R.

October 15, 2019 244

Hilton hotels unveiled an inspirational campaign called “Carry on Puerto Rico,” intended to encourage travel to Puerto Rico, featuring actress Rosario Dawson, whose family hails from the island.

The campaign captures the spirit of one of the Caribbean’s most treasured destinations and conveys how visitors, especially those coming from the U.S. mainland, can immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty as well as its vibrant and rich culture — from its best-in-class beaches to its lively music and diverse local cuisine, all within reach with just a short flight and a carry-on bag.

The campaign also reminds travelers of the breadth of hotel options on the island and promotes Hilton’s presence in nearly every corner of it.

With eight hotels and resorts ranging from the newly renovated iconic Caribe Hilton and the tropical Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino to Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort and Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort, “there’s a Hilton hotel for every type of traveler,” the company said.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of the ‘Carry on campaign with Hilton’,” said Dawson. “There’s just so much magic to this [island] and there are very few places in the world where people have that just innate deep sense of pride of just being from [Puerto Rico], and that’s here.”

“This is a place people want to come and visit,” said Dawson, reflecting on how “Carry On” also captures the resilient spirit of Puerto Rico.

The content showcases the hospitality, passion and love for life among locals that is infectious to visitors, proving there is no better time to visit the island than now and no better place to stay than with Hilton.

“Rosario Dawson perfectly embodies the optimistic spirit of the island and we’re honored to have her represent this campaign,” said Kellyn Smith-Kenny, Hilton’s chief marketing officer.

“Rosario joins an impressive list of female celebrities featured in Hilton’s recent marketing campaigns who are lending their own unique voice to Hilton as the travelers’ champion, sharing how consumers can expect more and get more out of their travel experiences,” she said.

The campaign was developed in partnership with Matador Network and features a collection of assets in the form of video, social and digital that will reach audiences across a variety of channels.

“Puerto Rico is open for business, and we want to show travelers that it is easier than ever to find the perfect place to stay, as Hilton offers hotels and resorts across the island and near some of the most desirable destinations,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton.

“We’ve been providing guests with exceptional experiences in Puerto Rico for 70 years. Today, our outstanding portfolio of properties on the island is better than ever, welcoming guests with impressive renovations and the incredible hospitality of our team members,” he said.

