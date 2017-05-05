El San Juan Hotel, union reach agreement ending strike

El San Juan Hotel and Local 610 of the Union de Trabajadores de la Industria Gastronómica (UNITE) announced Thursday they have reached an agreement in their collective bargaining negotiation, putting an end of a public stand-off that kept union members in vigil in front of the Isla Verde property.

“After diligently working together, both parties agreed on the details of an agreement that provides advantageous compensation and extensive benefits to its employees, advancing El San Juan Hotel’s position on the road to success,” hotel executives said in a statement.

“Thanks to the recent extensive renovation and counting on its excellent human capital, El San Juan Hotel is ready to compete with the best hotels, not only in Puerto Rico, but also in markets worldwide, bringing success and glory to the island,” management further noted.

The El San Juan recently reopened after an extensive renovation process, as this news outlet reported.