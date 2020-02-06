Airbnb: 100K bookings in 5 weekends in P.R. generate $19M for hosts

February 6, 2020 136

Travel accommodations platform Airbnb confirmed that some 100,000 visitors booked through its platforms for stays in Puerto Rico during five weekends in 2019, generating more than $19 million for local hosts.

The weekends of April 19, July 5, 19 and 26 and Dec. 27 received the most tourists and bookings in a space offered on the platform.

During those weekends, events such as the celebration of Holy Week, summer vacation, concerts, events and international tourists traveling to spend the winter on the island. Coupled with this was the return of thousands of Puerto Ricans residing in abroad and return to visit families and celebrate Christmas, Airbnb said.

“The spaces offered through Airbnb are a complement to tourism and allow more people to visit the cities in high demand events, in addition to generating extra income for the hosts and especially for all citizens,” said Carlos Olivos, Airbnb communication director for Spanish-speaking America.