Airbnb’s private room offer grows by 40% in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Private rooms are an option for visiting cities and staying with a local, which give guests the opportunity to experience high-quality stays, Airbnb officials said.

Private rooms, an option on the Airbnb short-term rental platform, has grown by 40% in the last year in Puerto Rico, where hosts earned a combined total of more than $9.2 million.

Private rooms are an option for visiting cities and staying with a local, which give guests the opportunity to experience “high-quality stays,” Airbnb officials said.

In Puerto Rico, in the first quarter of 2023, more than 80% of private room reviews on the island received a five-star rating, the highest on the platform.

“With Airbnb Rooms, we’re going back to our origin, to the idea that started it all: the spirit of sharing,” said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb.

“Airbnb Rooms are often cheaper than a hotel and are the most authentic way to discover a place. This is the soul of Airbnb,” he said.

Being an Airbnb host represents an economic lifeline for many. In Puerto Rico, 39% of hosts said they use the extra income to cover the rising costs of living. Last year, the average private room host on the island earned more than $4,200, Airbnb stated.

Private rooms are an affordable option for solo or two-person travelers. Last year, globally, more than 80% of private room stays cost less than $100 per night, while the average cost of a private room was around $67 per night, the platform confirmed.