Airbnb’s private room offer grows by 40% in Puerto Rico
Private rooms, an option on the Airbnb short-term rental platform, has grown by 40% in the last year in Puerto Rico, where hosts earned a combined total of more than $9.2 million.
Private rooms are an option for visiting cities and staying with a local, which give guests the opportunity to experience “high-quality stays,” Airbnb officials said.
In Puerto Rico, in the first quarter of 2023, more than 80% of private room reviews on the island received a five-star rating, the highest on the platform.
“With Airbnb Rooms, we’re going back to our origin, to the idea that started it all: the spirit of sharing,” said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb.
“Airbnb Rooms are often cheaper than a hotel and are the most authentic way to discover a place. This is the soul of Airbnb,” he said.
Being an Airbnb host represents an economic lifeline for many. In Puerto Rico, 39% of hosts said they use the extra income to cover the rising costs of living. Last year, the average private room host on the island earned more than $4,200, Airbnb stated.
Private rooms are an affordable option for solo or two-person travelers. Last year, globally, more than 80% of private room stays cost less than $100 per night, while the average cost of a private room was around $67 per night, the platform confirmed.
Leave a Comment