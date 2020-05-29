Albizu University gets interstate approval to offer distance education

May 29, 2020 68

Albizu University, which has campuses in San Juan and Miami, as well as a University Center in Mayagüez, has just been accepted as a member of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) to offer distance learning courses across the U.S. mainland.

“We’re marking an important milestone in our development as a university institution in the United States. This approval is a breakthrough toward achieving our strategic goals, especially when it comes to teaching through digital learning environments,” said Albizu University President José Pons-Madera.

“It gives us access to thousands of students eager to take advantage of our educational model. That opens the door to incredible opportunities to expand our reach using technology,” he said.

NC-SARA is a council of states that provides voluntary oversight to distance education programs, and ensures that uniform processes are followed to allow for the participation of eligible institutions.

The agreement also allows collaborations with other institutions located in states that are council members. Currently 49 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are members of the organization.

NC-SARA’s policies are designed to protect the student and make it easier for the more than 2,100 participating universities to offer online programs to students in the states and territories.

Albizu University has the necessary infrastructure to offer its academic programs remotely in accordance with the licensing requirements and accreditation standards. Such infrastructure will allow to strengthen and expand access to its courses with the backing of NC-SARA, university officials said.