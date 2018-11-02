Newly created company identified as buyer of former Sagrado parking lot

November 2, 2018 261

The buyer of the former Santurce Urban Train Station has been identified as Santurce Ambulatory Surgical Center Holding, LLC, an affiliate of a Guaynabo-based company that operates ambulatory ophthalmological surgical centers, this media outlet confirmed.

The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, or AAFAF for its initials in Spanish, explained that Santurce Ambulatory Surgical Center Holding, LLC was created in October 2018 and is an affiliated entity of San Juan Ambulatory Surgical Center Inc., which in turn is an affiliate of Puerto Rico ASC Holding Co. Inc.

Santurce Ambulatory Surgical Center Holding, LLC has its office in Old San Juan, according to Puerto Rico State Department records.

Attempts to reach representatives of the owners of the property sold for $3.3 million this week were unsuccessful. Consequently, it is unclear as of yet what the plans are for the property that until a few months ago served as a public parking facility for the Sagrado Corazón Urban Train station.

The five-acre lot was part of the government’s portfolio of properties up for sale. Three more are under contract, this media outlet has confirmed.