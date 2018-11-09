AES, The Trust for the Americas wrap up community project in Guayama

November 9, 2018 65

Twenty new entrepreneurs successfully completed a training in the “Canvas” business model as part of project to foster entrepreneurship for local development in Guayama, as part AES Puerto Rico’s competitive funding initiative.

The project is part of an alliance between AES and The Trust for the Americas, which is affiliated with the Organization of American States. It seeks to strengthen new business ideas that contribute to the sustainable socioeconomic development of communities in Puerto Rico’s southern region.

As part of the project, AES provided an opportunity for participants to compete for an economic incentive for the development or expansion of their community business through the competitive funds program. Six new projects received economic incentives that ranged between $2,500 and $4,000.

The winners were:

Taína Rivera-Meléndez who developed her microenterprise called C&A Tropical Green Corp, dedicated to the cultivation and sale of hydroponics;

Angel Sanabria and Iriana Guzmán, for the development of Ensueño Design & Rental, dedicated to the decoration, logistics, coordination and preparation of social and corporate events;

Evelyn L. Ayala and her project La Estrella de Mar, a micro-enterprise dedicated to the preparation of star-shaped cakes stuffed with a variety of seafood;

Yashira Zoé-Colón and her microenterprise Cleaning Expert Green Way, dedicated to maintenance services of green areas and indoor cleaning;

Isis Morales-Ramos and her microenterprise Agujitas Corp., dedicated to the manufacture of mosquito nets and a variety of sewn designs; and,

Carmen Ivette Lebrón for Ivy’s Catering project, which is dedicated to making food trays for and social and corporate events.

Participants were evaluated on various criteria: social impact, number of beneficiaries, commitment, enhancement of employment opportunities and impact and innovation, among others. Participants spent about three months training in their respective areas and developing their business model under the supervision of Luz Marina Correa, project Coordinator of The Trust for the Americas.

They will continue to receive advice and monitoring by the organization’s specialized staff and AES until the completion of new projects in January 2019.