AES, Trust for the Americas launch community entrepreneurship project in Guayama

September 17, 2018

More than 30 new entrepreneurs successfully completed the first phase of workshops for the creation and strengthening of self-employment in Guayama, an initiative launched by AES Puerto Rico and the The Trust for the Americas, an organization affiliated with the Organization of American States.

The project seeks to strengthen new business ideas that contribute to the socioeconomic development of the communities in the southern region of Puerto Rico, in a sustainable manner, officials from both organizations said in a joint statement.

During the month of October, AES will give participants the opportunity to compete for an economic incentive for the development or expansion of their business in the community through its Competitive Funds program.

This effort was made possible thanks to humanitarian contribution to Puerto Rico’s recovery by AES employees in different regions on a global level, together with the donation made by The Trust for the Americas.

The selection of the winning projects will be undertaken by a committee consisting of five members who will evaluate criteria such as social impact, number of beneficiaries, commitment demonstrated by applicants, enhancement of employment opportunities, impact and innovation, among others, AES said.

Currently, participants work on developing their needs assessments under the supervision of Luz Marina Correa, project coordinator of The Trust for the Americas, and will continue to receive advice and monitoring by specialized staff of the international organization and AES to complete their new ventures.

AES and The Trust have successfully implemented the Competitive Funds program for current and future entrepreneurs in Chile, they confirmed. Similarly, the alliance between AES and The Trust has created technology centers for people to acquire digital literacy skills and preparation for the world of work and entrepreneurship in places like El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Argentina and Panama, AES countries where it is present and where the energy company has developed social responsibility programs for communities.