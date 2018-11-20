FEMA, COR3 announce $285M in federal grants to P.R.

November 20, 2018 125

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded more than $284 million to the Puerto Rico Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration and more than $1.3 million to the Municipality of Cabo Rojo to cover emergency protective measures related to Hurricane María.

These awards bring to $4.3 billion the amount of funds obligated under FEMA’s Public Assistance program, the agency confirmed.

Emergency protective measures are actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats either to lives, public health or safety, or significant additional damage to public or private property in a cost-effective manner.

FEMA works with the Puerto Rico’s Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, or COR3, through the agency’s Public Assistance program to obligate recovery funds to private nonprofit organizations, municipalities and agencies of the government of Puerto Rico for expenses related to Hurricanes Irma and María.

Assistance is available for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities. The Public Assistance program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

FEMA obligates funding for claimed projects to the applicant through COR3. The agency and COR3 continue to work together to expedite recovery funding and reimbursement for all eligible costs.