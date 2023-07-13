Type to search

Assisted-living Royal Living Home opens in Bayamón following $400K investment

July 13, 2023
All rooms, whether private or semi-private, have their private bathrooms.

Royal Living Home, a new assisted living facility for seniors located in the former San Miguel Plaza Hotel building near the HIMA San Pablo Hospital in Bayamón, recently opened following a $400,000 investment.

The facility, which is part of Dorado Living Home, has an 88-bed operation license granted by the Puerto Rico Family Department. It has already created 25 direct jobs and plans to recruit for 20 additional positions, property executives said.

“Our new facility is directed by two hospital administrators licensed in Puerto Rico and with more than 20 years of experience in the health sector. For this reason, Royal Living Home’s purpose is to integrate services aimed at the needs of the elderly population with multidisciplinary teams and experienced personnel in the provision of health services,” the property’s owners stated in a press release.

Royal Living Home offers a 24/7 residence to its occupants. Costs will vary depending on the type of room and the health condition of the resident. All rooms, whether private or semi-private, feature private bathrooms.

Other services offered at the facility include doctor’s visits, 24-hour support staff, recreational therapist, occupational and physical therapy coordinated with the resident’s health plan, nutritionist consultations, social worker assistance, psychologist consultations, and other specialists.

The facility also includes an onsite backup generator and water tank.

