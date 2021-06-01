Avianca to resume direct San Juan/Bogotá route June 2

Avianca, the second largest airline in Latin America, will use Airbus A319 aircraft to serve the San Juan/Bogotá route.

Air carrier Avianca announced it will resume operations between San Juan and Bogotá, Colombia on June 2, with direct flights that are expected to generate $1.5 million in economic benefits for Puerto Rico, island tourism officials said.

Initially, the route will have two weekly flights, a number that is projected to increase during the summer and fall months until reaching a daily flight by December, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said.

“Avianca is an important partner in our efforts to carry the message that we’re ready to safely welcome our visitors and to keep the island on the minds of thousands of potential travelers in Central and South America,” he said.

Avianca, the second largest airline in Latin America, will use Airbus A319 and A320 model aircraft with capacity for 120 and 150 passengers respectively, which will result in an estimated minimum of 7,440 visitors traveling between Bogotá and San Juan from June to December.

The $1.5 million in economic activity that will be generated in that seven-month period is expected to benefit local hotels and tour operators, as well as other businesses that directly and indirectly provide services to the tourism industry, Mercado said.

An agreement between the government of Puerto Rico and Avianca will give local tourism officials to promote Puerto Rico as a “world-class destination,” Mercado said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.