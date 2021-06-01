LUMA confirms customer service contact information

Another option will be the company’s website, where customers can view and pay their bills using their current account numbers, report service interruptions and learn more about LUMA.

LUMA, the private consortium that will begin operating the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) transmission and distribution system, offered details about its customer service options for clients.

As of today, LUMA will have multiple channels for customers to communicate with the company.

The toll-free customer service hotline is 1.844.888.5862 (LUMA). Calls made to PREPA’s customer service line will be redirected to the LUMA call center and attended by trained LUMA Customer Service personnel.

Another option will be the company’s website, where customers can view and pay their bills using their current account numbers, report service interruptions and learn more about LUMA.

LUMA’s commercial offices will be open and operating from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centers in Monacillos, Vieques, and Culebra will be temporarily closed. Cabo Rojo and Lares will remain closed as well, the company confirmed.

Starting tomorrow, LUMA customer service agents will attend to all matters related to billing and customer claims, including claims that have been initiated with PREPA. Similarly, customers can make their payments at the bank branches where they usually make their paymen

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.