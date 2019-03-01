BADECO opens 2nd cycle of accessible capital program to stabilize, expand businesses

March 1, 2019 129



The Central-Eastern Development Bank, or BADECO for its initials in Spanish, opened the second cycle of the “Capital Accesible para Tu Negocio” financing program to support entrepreneurs in the areas they need it most to stabilize or expand a business in operation.

“’Capital Accesible’ is not just a commercial finance program, but one that includes personalized support to the needs of business and free support in important areas of operation,” said Adrian Muñiz-Marini, CEO of BADECO.

Program participants must demonstrate the need for capital to continue their plans and must reside or have their business in the island’s central-eastern region, or in the municipalities of Caguas, Gurabo, Las Piedras, Juncos, Humacao, Cayey, Aguas Buenas, Ceiba, Cidra, Naguabo and San Lorenzo.

In addition, the business must have been operating for two or more years, a business plan that includes economic projections and the history of the businesses, and all permits must be current.

For additional information, interested parties should contact at 787-337-8833.