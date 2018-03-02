Banco Popular opens call for 1st ‘StartUp Popular’ program of ’18

Since 2016, StartUp Popular has been supporting business owners in Puerto Rico through financing, business coaching and networking events.

This year, the 5th edition of “StartUp Popular” — and the first for this year — has $2 million available for financing, available for entrepreneurs that have been operating for less than two years and meet certain requirements.. The call runs until April 30, bank officials said.

The financing granted has helped entrepreneurs to carry out projects in their businesses, such as: improvements to the premises, purchase of equipment or inventory, investments in marketing, hiring of employees, among others.

In addition, participants have benefited from annual networking events where relevant topics are presented and they are given the opportunity to meet other entrepreneurs with whom they can create collaborative professional relationships, bank executives added.

“We continue to design and improve efforts that drive entrepreneurs, providing them with tools to meet their business goals,” said Miguel Páez, first vice president of Business Banking.

“Participants from different industries such as: retail stores, professional services, food and beverages, have responded to the different calls since the beginning of the program,” he said.

“We encourage any type of entrepreneur to participate in ‘StartUp Popular’ in this new year to strengthen the growth of their business,” added Páez.

Visit popular.com/startup/ to learn about the program requirements.