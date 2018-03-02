P.R. Premium Outlets announces store openings, new operating hours

The management team of the Puerto Rico Premium Outlets in Barceloneta announced that the center has reopened or will open 48 of its stores in the near term.

The latest stores to reopen their doors include: The Disney Store Outlet, Calvin Klein and Old Navy Outlet, Adidas, Guess Factory Store, Lacoste, Nautica Factory Store, Puma Outlet, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

The center also announced that starting March 4th, the outlets will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.