Walmart unveils $12M remodel of Barceloneta store

Walmart’s $12 million investment in the Barceloneta store included new pharmacy facilities and an expanded inventory.

Walmart Puerto Rico recently unveiled its renovated Barceloneta store, following a $12 million investment as part of its mission “to provide the best to its customers” in terms of their shopping experience.

Among the interior changes are expanded main aisles and the supermarket area to improve the flow of shoppers; clearer signage; and an additional 10 terminals, for a total of 42, to speed up the checkout process, the retailer stated.

“We’re proud to continue innovating for the benefit of our customers because it is a way of thanking them for their support. Since we first established here more than 30 years ago, our commitment has been to contribute to the economic development of the island and the well-being of its communities,” said Coral Cummings, director of public and government affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“The remodeling of this store reaffirms that we continue to focus on offering our customers the best shopping experience when they visit us to purchase a wide variety of quality merchandise at the best prices, including products harvested, processed or manufactured on the island,” Cummings said.

She pointed to the company’s focus on sustainability as fundamental and is why the remodel includes eco-friendly updates with new refrigerators, lighting and solar panels.

Additionally, the pharmacy and vision center were renovated, product categories expanded and the Pickup area extended by 5,000 square feet for added convenience.

Walmart has enhanced customer benefits with digital tools such as interactive store specials, self-checkout and Walmart Pay.

Earlier this year, Walmart CEO John Furner announced a companywide plan to upgrade 650 stores, a plan that was already underway in Puerto Rico since 2022, as News is my Business reported.

Walmart has 18 stores across the island, all of which will be remodeled at an investment of about $70 million, Cummings said in a statement released in early February.