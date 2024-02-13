Type to search

Floridacoop breaks ground on $2.3M branch in Barceloneta

Contributor February 13, 2024
Xiomara Pagán-Sotomayor, executive president of FloridaCoop, speaks during the groundbreaking.

Puerto Rican credit union Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito de Florida (Floridacoop) broke ground on the construction of a new branch in Barceloneta, with an investment of $2.3 million, and is expected to open in mid-2025.

The development will create about 25 jobs during construction, and the single-story building will be approximately 3,600 square feet, featuring three lanes of self-banking services and about 24 parking spaces. The property allows for future expansion, with potential for a second level to achieve a total of around 5,000 square feet, the cooperative’s officials noted.

“With this new building, we will continue to strengthen our mission of service to the people of Barcelona and to all our partners in the region. It fills us with great enthusiasm and joy to begin this new chapter whose purpose is to serve as a bridge to a future full of financial opportunities,” said Xiomara Pagán-Sotomayor, executive president of Florida Coop.

The new structure will be located on PR-2, kilometer 56.9.

“We celebrate the growth of our credit union, which is backed by a 70-year history since its founding in the town of Florida, during which we have provided competitive alternatives in our financial products,” she said.

Floridacoop Chairman Jaime A. Pérez-Roselló added, “For us on the board of directors, it’s a great step forward to continue expanding the financial services our members deserve and at the same time comply with the credit union’s business plan. We currently have 8,300 members and total assets of approximately $61 million.”

