Banesco USA helps you manage your business finances better

ADVERTORIAL

Effectively managing business finances is a complex endeavor that demands significant time and resources. Entrepreneurs, regardless of the size of their business, understand the importance of efficiency in financial management. Technology undeniably plays a very important role in performance. Today, various tools are available that not only streamline financial management but also enhance security, operational efficiency and convenience that benefit business owners.

At Banesco USA, we recognize the dedication and time required for effective business finance management. Our Treasury Management, or Cash Management, platform is designed to streamline and enhance clients’ financial operations. Seamlessly integrated with our online and mobile banking services, it offers secure and rapid transaction processing to efficiently manage the flow of funds, providing solutions tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs, businesses and professionals.

“Commercial customers of any size and industry can benefit from this tool which enables faster transaction processing and secure access from anywhere,” said Maritza Abadía, president of Banesco USA in Puerto Rico. The Treasury Management platform provides clients with complete control over incoming and outgoing payments.

Banesco’s Treasury Management platform offers a range of benefits, including advanced technology and a powerful analysis system to optimize cash flow. It provides control over the liquidity needed for daily operations and strategic investments, while offering robust monitoring and reporting to enable timely decision-making. The platform reduces operational errors and fraud to enhance security, efficiency and accuracy in transactions.

By integrating with your financial systems, the platform allows customers to manage various bank accounts with easy reconciliation, significantly reducing administrative burden and operational costs.

With this tool, customers can access multiple functionalities without the intervention of bank personnel, including:

• Self-enrollment

• Origination of credit and debit transactions through ACH, with same-day processing and Positive Pay, which adds an extra level of anti-fraud security

• Domestic and international fund transfers

• Creation of new beneficiaries or templates without the need for bank approval

• Role segregation and permission create, and adding or removing users

“While our platform provides the autonomy to manage bank accounts efficiently, Banesco USA remains committed to our core mission of exceptional customer service,” said Abadia. “Banesco’s team of bilingual specialists is available to assist, ensuring that customers receive prompt and responsive support, reflecting our unwavering commitment to banking excellence.”

For greater security, and as a form of validation, this platform grants the customer a Token or digital access code.

Other attractive advantages of the platform include:

• Access through BanescoMobile from a mobile phone or tablet with the same functionalities as on a computer.

• Check deposit from a mobile phone or tablet

• Use of Zelle for real-time transfers between accounts with routing numbers from the United States

• Direct account reporting and reconciliations

• Loan payments from bank accounts

• Connection to Quickbooks and Quicken accounting programs

• Delegation of users to issue, review and approve transactions as needed

• Management and control of debit card usage and other self-management features

To learn more, please visit BanescoUSA.com or call (787) 765-1420.