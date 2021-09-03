BetMGM expands sports betting to Puerto Rico at La Concha Resort

Puerto Rico is the first market outside the US mainland to feature BetMGM Sportsbook and mobile betting app.

Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort andsports betting and iGaming company, BetMGM, announced a strategic partnership through which the latter will expand its retail and mobile sports betting offerings to Puerto Rico, marking its first market access agreement outside of the US mainland.

“Paulson & Co. is always in search of innovation in services and entertainment for our properties and guests, that is why we are very excited for this agreement between Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort and BetMGM,” said John Paulson, president of Paulson & Co., owner of the casino property located in the Condado sector of San Juan.

“Sports are part of the everyday life in Puerto Rico, with a huge following and a passionate fan base in almost every sport,” he said. “As such, it’s natural that we’re the first market outside the continental United States in which our guests will be able to place bets with BetMGM. We’re looking forward to a long and successful endeavor with BetMGM.”

As part of the agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, BetMGM will offer both retail and mobile sports betting, with the opening of a retail sportsbook at hotel and the launch of the BetMGM mobile app throughout Puerto Rico.

“This marks a major milestone for BetMGM, as we share plans to bring our sports betting platform outside of the US mainland for the first time,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “La Concha Resort is an ideal partner, and together we look forward to bringing BetMGM’s retail and mobile sports betting experiences to sports fans across Puerto Rico.”

BetMGM and La Concha Resort expect to offer sports betting capabilities as soon as the regulated market takes off in Puerto Rico, company officials said.

“At Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort we strive every day to provide the best gaming experience on the island and this new venture alongside BetMGM is a great example of this,” said Sigfrido De Jesús, general manager of the Casino del Mar at La Concha.

“Sports fans in Puerto Rico will now add excitement to their pastime with the possibility of winning more than just a game by their favorite team,” he said. “BetMGM is the perfect addition to our cutting-edge gaming offerings with high-tech slot machines and card tables, available 24/7 at our casino.”