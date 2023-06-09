Puerto Rico Gaming Commission OKs e-sports betting; BetMGM launches platform

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico is the second market outside of the U.S. mainland for BetMGM’s mobile sports betting app.

The Puerto Rico Gaming Commission authorized the first online sports betting operation, kicking off a new phase for this industry on the island.

The approval will allow players to bet anytime, anywhere using electronic devices.

The agency’s announcement gave way for BetMGM to launch the BetMGM mobile sports betting app in Puerto Rico in partnership with Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort.

“Through the Commission’s approval, players will already be able to place bets through the BetMGM mobile app at the local level,” said Jaime Rivera-Emmanuelli, executive director of the Gaming Commission.

By law, those interested in placing sports bets online must register in person at the facilities of the operators authorized to offer this service. Once registered, they can then place their bets electronically in Puerto Rico.

“BetMGM is ecstatic to become the first operator to deliver mobile sports betting to Puerto Rico,” said the company’s CEO, Adam Greenblatt. “This great collaboration between local officials and Casino del Mar provides a safe, responsible and entertaining product accessible from anywhere on the island.”

Puerto Rico joins Nevada and Washington as the jurisdictions within the United States that require players to physically register to place mobile bets.

Casino Metro in Miramar already operates the in-person betting modality, and the commission said it expects the casino will “soon be able to offer the Caesars mobile platform as well.”

Sigfrido De Jesús, general manager of Casino del Mar, said, “Puerto Rico is once again at the forefront of the sports betting industry. In addition to being an attraction for sports fans, this will have a positive impact on the Treasury’s coffers.”

“We’re pioneers in the sports wagering industry, and we’re elevating sports to the next level by developing trustworthy and user-friendly technology tools. Creating this technological alliance with a company of BetMGM’s caliber has allowed both Casino del Mar and the government to learn about innovation in the betting industry,” he said.