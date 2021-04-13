‘Boricua, keep it up’ campaign promotes preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19

In less than a week, Triple-S was able to develop the campaign, which is based on a sports cheer, and produce it for radio, social media, and billboards.

Triple-S launched the “Boricua, keep it up,” a media campaign that urges the public to continue observing preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Puerto Rico responded quickly and effectively. Now, in light of the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after Holy Week, we decided we had to come out immediately with a simple and targeted message that motivates the public to continue practicing preventive measures to avoid a further rise in cases,” said Ivelisse Fernández, chief marketing and communications officer at Triple-S.

In less than a week, Triple-S was able to develop the campaign, which is based on a sports cheer, and produce it for radio, social media, and billboards. The campaign will air for three weeks, she said.

“The campaign is based on slogans that are chanted during a tough sporting event in which your team is winning but you need that last push to defeat your opponent. We have done well in controlling this virus and we need to keep it up. This is an effort in which we all need to participate. Because in the Puerto Rico against COVID match, we all play on the same team,” she said.

The recommendations to contain the spread of the virus include: avoid crowds; keep a physical distance of at least six feet; wear a mask and frequently wash hands for 20 seconds; and get vaccinated with one of the three FDA-approved vaccines.

The campaign is part of a larger effort that Triple-S has put in place to halt the spread of the virus during the pandemic, with media campaigns and other targeted initiatives which have included videos on social media by the company’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. José Novoa, and messages for the senior population, among others.

