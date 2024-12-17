Burger lovers invited to 3rd edition of Puerto Rico Burger Festival

The teams can win cash prizes, the opportunity to compete in stateside events, and the title of Best Burger Team in Puerto Rico.

The festival, produced by Puerto Rico Culinary Events Conglomerate, will take place on Feb. 22.

From the creators of the Pizza & Beer Fest comes the island’s largest burger competition: the 3rd edition of the Puerto Rico Burger Festival, featuring 30 local restaurants and an expected attendance of 4,000 people.

The festival, produced by Puerto Rico Culinary Events Conglomerate (Pricec), will take place on Feb. 22 at the Plaza de la Independencia between the Hiram Bithorn and Roberto Clemente stadiums in San Juan. This year’s event promises more space, additional competitors, professional judges and family-friendly entertainment.

Teams will compete for cash prizes, opportunities to travel to stateside competitions, and the title of the Best Burger Team in Puerto Rico. Additionally, the public will judge participants for the “People’s Choice Award.” The top five teams will then advance to a professional jury composed of renowned chefs from Puerto Rican.

“The Burger Festival is one of the events with the most sustained growth over the past two years, so we decided to move it to a larger space with ample parking and attractions for the entire family. We’re proud to provide an experience of this magnitude and world-class caliber to the Puerto Rican public,” said Jaime Villamil, CEO of Imagenda and Pricec board member.

Omar Gamero, director of Events and fellow Pricec member, added, “We seek to create a space for the enjoyment of the whole family in a safe environment that includes entertainment for adults and children, live music and many more surprises. It’s worth noting that, in its first edition, Jordy Irizarry, a young man from San Sebastián, managed to win the award for the best burger and [earned] a pass to the World Food Championship.”

An exclusive VIP ticket pre-sale will begin on Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. through Gustazos.com.

“In its first edition, the pre-sale tickets sold out in just a couple of hours, so we urge you to set your alarms and buy your tickets on time,” said José Fraceschini, Pricec board member.