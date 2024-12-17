400+ Puerto Rico agribusiness owners attend AgroHack Meetups

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ricardo Fernández, president of Puerto Rico Farm Credit, during his participation in the AgroHack event.

The meetings served as a preamble to the AgroHack Conference & Expo in May.

More than 400 agribusiness owners and agricultural experts from Puerto Rico participated in the AgroHack Meetups series to address challenges and explore solutions for the local agricultural sector.

Held in Bayamón, Caguas, Ponce and concluding at the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez Campus, the AgroHack Meetups served as a precursor to the AgroHack Conference & Expo 2025, which will be held May 10 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“These events have opened doors for entrepreneurs from different sectors in the agricultural industry who want to scale their businesses,” said Rafael Vélez, chief business officer of Puerto Rico Farm Credit, the main sponsor of the AgroHack Meetups.

“Through all the AgroHack Meetups this year, we have been able to work on financing opportunities for more than $100,000, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on agriculture in Puerto Rico,” Vélez added.

The meetups provided a platform for networking and exchanging cutting-edge agricultural practices, connecting participants with investors and offering insights into innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence for agro-industries.

“Amid discussions on how to further develop the agricultural industry, these events have continually redefined perspectives on what agriculture can achieve,” Vélez noted.

Supported by Puerto Rico Farm Credit, the events offered financial resources and expert guidance. “Our participation in the AgroHack Meetups underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the agricultural sector,” said Ricardo Fernández, president of Puerto Rico Farm Credit. “These events have allowed us to connect directly with agribusiness owners, better understand their challenges and collaborate on tailored solutions to promote sustainable agriculture.”

Puerto Rico Farm Credit is an agricultural cooperative with more than 100 years of support for Puerto Rican farmers, providing financing for farms, machinery, rural residences and other operational needs.

Fernández also highlighted growing excitement for the upcoming AgroHack Conference & Expo in May.

“This event will bring together brilliant minds, bold innovators and visionary leaders from the agricultural sector to continue the dialogue and collaboration that will define the future of agriculture,” he said.

For more details, interested parties can visit the event’s website.