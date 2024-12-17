Pavia Hato Rey Hospital becomes specialized mental health facility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Pavia Hato Rey Hospital announced plans to become a specialized mental health hospital in response to the “alarming increase in demand for mental health services.”

The Puerto Rico Department of Health authorized the full reclassification of the hospital’s beds into psychiatric beds and the closure of acute care services, effective Jan. 31, according to Carlos Santiago-Rosario, executive director of the hospital.

The initiative seeks to “offer a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to address the various mental health conditions that affect our community,” Santiago-Rosario said.

The Metro Pavia network includes three other acute care hospitals in the region: Pavia Santurce Hospital, San Francisco Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.

“This decision puts us on the path to offer innovative multidisciplinary services, become the leader in mental health care and promote the recovery and well-being of our patients with compassion and focus on collaboration with our community,” said Santiago-Rosario.

Pavia Hato Rey Hospital’s mental health services will cater to people 18 and older, addressing a range of diagnoses, including affective disorders and substance use disorders.

“With a team composed of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, evaluating physicians, nutritionists and highly trained nurses, patients receive individualized care to ensure effective treatment and reduce stabilization time,” Santiago-Rosario added.