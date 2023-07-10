Caesars Sportsbook goes live with mobile sports betting in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro, officially known as “MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook,” features three betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks, more than 25 LED TVs, and odds boards to provide guests with the ultimate sports viewing experience in San Juan.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced that its Caesars Sportsbook mobile sports betting app is now accepting its first mobile sports wagers in Puerto Rico, complementing the opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro in December 2022.

Legal residents of Puerto Rico can download the Caesars Sportsbook Puerto Rico app on iOS and Android, or access it online on desktop, before finalizing their registration at Casino Metro, executives said.

“The launch of our mobile sports wagering platform is an excellent complement to the elevated experience we’ve provided customers at MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro,” said Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital.

“We’d like to thank our partners and the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission for making our sportsbook available throughout all of Puerto Rico and we’re confident customers will enjoy an experience they can’t find anywhere else,” he added.

Caesars Entertainment received its online betting license in June, as reported by News is my Business.

“The launch of this app brings our customers MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook in the palm of their hands,” said Ismael Vega, general manager of Casino Metro. “The user-friendly app allows customers to bet responsibly from any corner of the island, elevating the experience we offer with MetroBets. Since the grand opening of MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro, we’ve experienced an exciting uptick in customers.”

Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro will accept cash deposits and facilitate withdrawals for Caesars Sportsbook Puerto Rico mobile accounts, executives said.