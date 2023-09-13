Caguas hosts inaugural Gastronomic Tourism Forum 

The Gastronomic Tourism Forum will be held Sept. 21 at the Criollo Center for Science and Technology.

The Caguas municipal administration is inviting the public to its first Gastronomic Tourism Forum. The free event is scheduled for Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Criollo Center for Science and Technology (C3Tec), located at 59 José Gautier Benítez Ave.

Mayor William Miranda Torres emphasized Caguas’ significant role in the island’s tourism scene.

“The diverse and vast amount of gastronomy established in our city distinguishes us as a crucial player in Puerto Rico’s tourism and related programs and initiatives. This is the result of strategic planning from our Economic Development Secretariat, which includes direct support to businesses, economic grants and tax incentives provided,” he said. “Thanks to these efforts, today Caguas boasts over 250 food and drink establishments, including restaurants, cafes, food trucks and more. We also offer more than 10 gastro-tourism experiences aimed at the cruise ship market and groups, and more than 30 gastronomic routes around the city.”

The forum aims to cater to professionals and enthusiasts from the gastronomy and tourism sectors. Attendees include restaurant owners, chefs, culinary arts students and tourism directors. The event will cover such topics as the definition of gastronomic tourism, success stories, sustainable gastronomy, municipal and state tax incentives, table service workshops, integration of digital content creators and a showcase of Caguas suppliers contributing to gastronomic tourism.

The event will feature panelists sharing their success stories. The municipality of Caguas said that these “pioneers of gastronomic tourism” include chef Loumiry Sánchez from El Grifo, Emmanuel Reyes of Sangría Los Hermanos, Germán Ramos from Montadero Chocolate, Jessica Morales from Restaurante ConVida, chef Eric Jiménez of Casita Vieja, Ricardo Rivera from The Yard, and Emanuel Ocasio of La Mancha de Plátano.

“They are creators of unique tourist experiences found only in this city. For the first time, they will come together to share their business journey and evolution,” the press release added.

Additionally, the Tourism Development Office will provide information on the “development, strengthening and promotion of gastronomic establishments focused on tourism.”

For those interested in attending, registration is available on Eventbrite. For more details, call 787-653-8833, extensions 2906, 2957, 2907, 2908.

Caguas’ gastronomic offerings can be explored at its promotional website, which includes information about establishments, an urban gastronomic map, gastronomic routes, and the city’s tourism and event offerings.