Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve reopens a year after Hurricane María

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve reopened Monday, a little over a year after Hurricane María hit the island, causing damage to the property.

Following a “meticulous restoration,” the Dorado property becomes the first ultra-luxury hotel to reopen in Puerto Rico after the storm. Now, the property expanded offerings, amenities and facilities, “allowing the celebrated resort to continue to create transformative and personal journeys for all guests,” the company said.

Guests returning to Dorado Beach will find each of the property’s 114 beachfront guestrooms and suites re-imagined “with a thoughtful design and refreshed with a color palette that amplifies the natural beauty just beyond their doors.”

The expansive and lush landscape that makes up this special, rare estate has welcomed the addition of more than 300,000 new plant species, resulting in a truly tropical sensory experience.

“Dorado Beach exemplifies the unique qualities of the Reserve brand, which is distinguished for its collection of locally-inspired properties that offer heartfelt care and transformative experiences in the most incredible corners of the world,” said Lisa Holladay, global brand leader for Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

“With this reopening, the world’s most discerning travelers can once again immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy unique experiences set apart by human connection and discover this rare estate anew while also supporting the revitalization of Puerto Rico,” she said.

“It is with great enthusiasm and joy that we welcome guests back to our treasured Reserve. The dedication, hard work and care that our ladies and gentlemen have invested in the transformation of Dorado Beach is truly remarkable and we look forward to sharing it with both returning and new guests,” said George Sotelo, general manager of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

As part of the reopening, the hotel’s Encanto Beach Club Bar & Grill will introduce a refreshed dinner menu featuring coastal cuisine that highlights authentic dishes from the Mediterranean. The property’s beachside restaurant, Positivo Sandbar, will debut an Omakase & Ceviche bar situated directly on the sand for relaxed, oceanside dining. Dorado Beach’s highly-anticipated new signature restaurant and bar, COA, will be revealed in mid-December 2018.

The Spa Botánico has been fully revitalized and in addition to the return of its signature and locally-inspired spa treatments and unique handcrafted products that are made in the on-site apothecary, the facility will also debut new treatments as well as introduce a spa cuisine concept, the hotel announced.

Meanwhile, “Su Casa,” Dorado Beach’s five-bedroom villa and former home of historical figure Clara Livingston, will welcome guests starting mid-December 2018 after completing a renovation that will fully modernize the space while maintaining its historical significance and personality.

As a part of Marriott International, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve has partnered with musical artist and philanthropist Lin-Manuel Miranda to support his work in stimulating the Puerto Rican economy and preserving the country’s culture by strengthening and sustaining the local arts community.

Throughout the resort’s opening season, starting now through February 2019, Dorado Beach will donate $10 per room to Miranda’s Flamboyan Arts Fund, which supports all aspects of Puerto Rico’s artistic community, including music, theater, visual arts, dance, literature, and youth arts education – critical components of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry and pivotal to the economic recovery of the island.