30 finalists vying for SME P.R.’s Marketing Excellence Awards

October 2, 2018

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association announced the finalists, 30 in total, of this year’s Marketing Excellence Awards in 2018.

“This year will celebrate 30 years of the award and we are excited to report that we received a record 63 nominations, representing 32 leading brands marketing our island,” said Ramón Rodríguez, director of the SME’s Nominating Committee.

“More importantly, this award seeks to honor the brands displaying modern strategies and tactics changed the course of their business,” said Rodríguez, who is also member of the SME’s board.

“In several nominated entries we saw how, in the past year, industries that projected deceleration and decline in market share, transformed themselves and significantly grew their results amid many business challenges. That’s what marketing is about — to provoke change and acceleration, so we’re proud of all participants,” Rodríguez said.

The evaluation process is rigorous and divided into two phases, he said. First, the committee evaluated the campaigns that met the requirements for nomination and through electronic voting selected the finalists.

On Oct. 12, the finalists will present their campaigns to the jury, composed of directors of high-profile marketing companies, to determine the winners.

The finalists by category, — excluding Marketing PR and Events Marketing, which did not move on to the second round — are:

Multichannel Marketing

Alcanza tu Medalla: Medalla Light | DDB Latina PR

Food Truck Love: AT&T | Lopito, Ileana & Howie

La Red de Todos: Claro PR | Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi

Medalla Restart: Medalla Light | DDB Latina PR

Mi Navidad no se Apaga: M&M | BBDO PR

Panadería del Rey: Burger King | De la Cruz & Associates

Cause-Marketing & Outreach Community

Ace Viste a PR de Esperanza: Ace | StratWise Communications

Aid Media: Asociación de Outdoor Media | DDB Latina PR

Dame una Patita: Pedigree | BBDO PR

Corporate Communications

Hope Delivery: Suiza Dairy | Grey Puerto Rico

Medalla Restart: Medalla Light | DB Latina PR

Red BK: Burger King | De la Cruz & Associates

Consumer Promotion

Bella on a Budget: Walmart | DDB Latina PR

La cartera Mágica de Mamá: Plaza del Caribe | Sajo García & Alcázar

Sonido del Sabor: Coca-Cola | DDB Latina PR

Trade Marketing

En Casa de Todos: Clorox Bleach, Mistolin & Lestoil | The Clorox Co.

Digital Marketing

Caja Sorpresa: Walmart | DDB Latina PR

Instrumentos de Resiliencia: Medalla Light | DDB Latina PR

Ñapapitas: McDonald’s | TBWA San Juan

Restart a la Calle: Medalla Light | DDB Latina PR

Guerrilla, And Ambush Experiential Marketing

Beer Pops: Medalla Light | DDB Latina PR

Dropper Frog: Clorox | DDB Latina PR

SanSe’ 2018: Silver Key Light | Viviré

Real-Time Marketing

Banderas: Medalla Light | DDB Latina PR

Hope Delivery: Suiza Dairy | Grey Puerto Rico

La Reina: Burger King | De la Cruz & Associates

Medalla Comes Home: Medalla Light | DDB Latina PR

Radio Marketing

Late Night: McDonald’s | TBWA San Juan

Mi Navidad no se Apaga: M&M | BBDO PR

Tus Películas te Esperan en Casa: Liberty | Sajo, García & Alcázar

The winners will be announced at the SME Marketing Summit: Growth via Disruption Oct. 17 at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino as part of “Puerto Rico Marketing Week.”