CBP in Puerto Rico makes 4th seizure of Apple AirPods, worth $217K

September 17, 2020 208

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations announced the seizure of 900 sets of fake Apple AirPods in separate packages imported into Ponce and San Juan from Hong Kong via air courier.

Had these goods been genuine, the estimated manufacturer suggested retail price of the seized goods would have been some $217,400.

Since June, CBP has carried out four seizures of such products. CBP seized 560 fake Apple Airpods and 600 pairs in August.

“It is unfortunately for consumers that this type of counterfeit goods continues to be imported for resale since illegitimate good may pose health and safety threats to U.S. consumers,” said Leida Colón, assistant director of field operations for trade at the CBP.

“All importers must exercise reasonable care when purchasing products from international vendors for resale in the US territory,” she said, “The extremely low price is usually a fake branding indicator and the product may not have all the features that the customer expects.”

The majority of the counterfeits seized in the San Juan Field Office are illegitimate goods in the jewelry, handbags, electronics, footwear, clothing and prescription drugs product categories. The source economies for most of these items are Hong Kong and China.