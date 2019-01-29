Celebrity Summit makes first arrival at Port of Ponce

January 29, 2019 166

The Celebrity Summit cruise ship made its first visit to the Port of Ponce, bringing 2,216 passengers and 984 crew to the southern town.

Its stop pumped $158,000 to the port, and $438,000 to the island’s overall economy given its use of the San Juan pier as its homeport, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said.

“We’re extremely pleased with the arrival of the Celebrity Summit to the island and the Port of Ponce. This cruise’s visit to the Porta Caribe tourist zone adds to the cultural enrichment to the visitor’s experience while using San Juan as homeport,” he said.

“We appreciate the continuing efforts of the of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company to make the island a multiport destination, offering opportunities to diversify tourism,” he said.

The Celebrity Summit’s route began in San Juan on Jan. 17 and continued to St. Croix; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Saint Johns, Antigua; Willemstad, Curacao; Aruba; Kralendijk; and St. Thomas, said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos.

The ship ends its journey in San Juan today, said Campos, adding more cruise ships are expected to dock in Ponce in February, March and November 2019.