Cemex Puerto Rico, Pathstone partner to train heavy machinery operators

Charilaisa Torres received her certification in Safe Forklift Driving.

Cemex Puerto Rico and PathStone Corporation recently joined forces to create a course for the Cemex Labor Training Academy that allows individuals to be trained in driving of category 9 trucks and contribute to the shortage of drivers that currently exists on the island.

In addition, this joint action “will provide alternatives to the members of the communities in Puerto Rico so that they can grow, develop, and promote their self-management in the search for a job or improve their employment situation,” officials from both entities said.

“In September 2021, Cemex formally established the Labor Training Academy in response to the need for a workforce trained in the operation of heavy machinery in the island’s manufacturing and construction sector,” said Guillermo García-Clavier, commercial manager of Cemex Puerto Rico.

“So far in 2022, we’ve certified more than 250 men and women, mostly from the Ponce area where the heart of our operations is located. However, we continue to identify other needs, both internally in our company and through our customers and suppliers, that require the support of experienced organizations such as PathStone Corporation Puerto Rico,” he said.

“We approached their working group a few months ago to develop this agreement that today we’re proud to sign and announce to together offer the course for category 9 drivers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brenda L. Soto, director of Training and Employment of PathStone Corporation Puerto Rico, stressed the importance of participating in this type of alliance.

“We’re excited to be able to collaborate with companies like Cemex on community initiatives that seek to train people in areas such as operating forklifts, excavators, front loaders, bobcats and other heavy machinery equipment,” she said.

“We value the great work they have been doing in Puerto Rico and we will continue to support them as part of this alliance. Alliances like these are an example of how private companies can contribute to the professional development of people who want to be trained to achieve a better quality of life. This initiative will allow us to have more resources to serve participants in our programs,” said Soto.

The Cemex Academy also seeks to reduce the gap that currently exists in the construction sector in terms of female participation.

“It opened doors for me and gave me the opportunity to train and be able to work,” said program participant Charilaisa Torres-Cruz, who received her certification in Safe Forklift Driving.

Torres, a resident of Santa Isabel, took the opportunity to invite other women to pursue their dreams and be encouraged to train in heavy equipment workshops.

“I would tell her not to be shy, to follow her dreams and take risks,” the 39-year-old advised other women.