Centro Casas to auction dozens of investment properties

March 31, 2022
Dozens of multi-family homes, such as this one in Barrio Obrero in San Juan, will be sold to the highest bidder.

Puerto Rico-based real estate and auction company Centro Casas will hold its first auction of multifamily investment properties April 8, at 10 a.m. its president, Belkys Pino, announced.

The “La Subasta” catalog includes dozens of multifamily properties that are already generating income, villas for short term rental, commercial properties, guest houses and plots of land across the Island. The live auction will be conducted through the Zoom virtual platform, where buyers will be able to bid on properties from their computers or mobile phones.

According to Pino, the short-term rental segment has seen growth in Puerto Rico in recent years and presents an attractive investment opportunity for companies or individuals interested in entering this field.

“Airbnb recently announced that female hosts in Puerto Rico grossed $7.4 million through its short-term vacation rental platform in 2021, an indicator of the huge potential the segment has on the island,” Pino said.

Those interested in participating in the virtual auction should register by e-mailing or calling 787-287-0100. In addition to registering, they should arrange to inspect the properties, following the protocols established by the government’s Executive Order regarding physical distancing and the use of masks.

Appointments can be made by calling 787-287-0100 or via e-mail. They can also participate in an orientation session today at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

People who wish to bid or who are unable to participate in the auction may submit bids prior to the event. Written bids will be submitted at “La Subasta.” They can also bid directly via e-mail

“We’re always excited to return with this great event that provides so many opportunities for those looking for properties. In our company, we continue to work with great impetus to continue our mission to contribute to the development of Puerto Rico with innovative solutions,” Pino said. 

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
