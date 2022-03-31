Bella Group, Yonomequito Foundation send donation to Ukraine

From left: Verónica Torres, wholesale operations director of Bella Group, and Priscila Vélez, the company’s public relations director, label a shipment headed for Ukraine.

Bella Group and the Yonomequito Foundation sent a shipment of generators to Ukraine, which will be delivered to its destination in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission and Bstrong, it announced.

Trailer Bridge donated the maritime transportation service for the shipment that left Puerto Rico this week. In addition to the generators, the Yonomequito Foundation made a cash donation in recent weeks aimed at providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the Russian invasion.

“We learned about the incredible work of Global Empowerment Mission and BStrong in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and María in Puerto Rico when both organizations were active in our times of need. Together with them we distributed more than 90 containers of food and millions of dollars in assistance to help those affected by the hurricanes,” said Carlos López-Lay, president of Bella Group.

“Today, we join them again in their work assisting thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Poland. There is no donation too small; we encourage everyone to continue supporting this cause through the different organizations that are working in the refugee crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jacob Wegrzyn, vice president of Caribbean at Trailer Bridge, said, “At Trailer Bridge we believe in leading with love and kindness — in all things. That includes serving the communities where we live and work as well as those of our customers, we consider it our privilege to support with the movement of these generators for our friends at Bella Group.”