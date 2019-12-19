Christmas dreams come true for hundreds of children in foster homes

December 19, 2019 99

The activity dedicated to sports and music took place last weekend at the Guaynabo Municipal Athletic League, when children between the ages of 3 and 18 received gifts gathered during the annual RICOH Classic golf tournament.

“Ricoh is a company that always supports the communities where it does business and seeks to impact social welfare through initiatives focused on education, sports, the environment and charities,” said Iván Fraticelli, general manager of Ricoh Puerto Rico.

“In Puerto Rico, there is a population of some 2,000 children released for adoption living in foster homes and for the last six years through the ‘A swing for a child’ initiative, we have taken on the task of fulfilling a Christmas dream and at the same time be a voice of this social need,” he said.

“A Swing for a child” is an initiative that benefits children in different institutions in Puerto Rico. This year, the Agustín Shelter and Support Center, the Fordores de Esperanza Home, the Mahanaim Home, the Manuel Fernández Juncos Home, the Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús Home, the Teresa All Home, the Andrés Children’s Institution and the San Miguel Home participated.

“What makes this activity special is that each of the children told us the gift they wanted Santa Claus to bring them and that is the wish that will be fulfilled thanks to the support of business partners, sponsors and the funds raised through the Ricoh Classic. 100% of these donations are used for the celebration of the activity and to acquire gifts,” said Mickey Carrero, regional vice president of Ricoh Latin America.