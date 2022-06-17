Claro offers reward to those who provide info on copper theft

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Copper theft is classified as a felony under state law and under federal law as sabotage and therefore a terrorist act. (Credit: Martin Konopka | Dreamstime.com)

Telecommunications carrier Claro is offering a $10,000 reward to people who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of its copper cables.

“Telecommunications are the axis of the island’s economy and the recurrence of these acts of sabotage places essential services in a critical position,” said Claro CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

“That’s why at Claro we’re offering a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. This is everyone’s problem, and we urge citizens to remain vigilant,” he said.

Because of copper theft, essential services are interrupted, including 9-1-1, police, firefighters, hospitals, schools, and businesses. Similarly, residential internet and long distance services are affected, cutting off hundreds of thousands of people on the island.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has confirmed that “copper thefts are occurring throughout the United States and are perpetrated by individuals and organized groups motivated by quick profits and a variety of vulnerable targets.”

Claro is asking people who witness this type of crime to call its 24/7 communications center at 787-792-8484 to report the felony.