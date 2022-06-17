Puerto Rico to get $100K from US Dept. of Labor for job training

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The US Department of Labor announced nearly $201.8M in funding to support employment training, services, wage subsidies for workers hurt by foreign trade. (Credit: Zimmytws | Dreamstime.com)

The US Department of Labor announced that Puerto Rico will receive $100,491 to provide training and employment services to eligible workers affected adversely by foreign trade.

The allocation is part of a global assignment of $201.8 million to be split by 45 states and the Commonwealth, the agency confirmed.

The funds’ allocation includes the initial and second distribution required by statute to the Trade Adjustment Assistance for Workers Program. An additional amount of approximately $22.4 million must be distributed before Sept. 30, 2022, fiscal year 2022’s end, the agency noted.

Administered by the federal agency’s Employment and Training Administration, the program supports training, employment and case management services, job search and relocation allowances and income support during training. The program also provides a subsidy to workers – aged 50 or older – whose reemployment wages are lower than the wages earned in their prior trade-affected employment.

“The funding announced today will provide access to training and employment services for workers in 45 states and Puerto Rico whose employment was affected adversely by foreign trade,” said US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

“This significant investment underscores the need for Congress to reauthorize the Trade Adjustment Assistance for Workers Program to ensure our nation remains on the path to an equitable recovery for all workers,” he said.

The Trade Assistance Adjustment program ends June 30 without Congressional reauthorization, the agency added.