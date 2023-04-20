Type to search

In-Brief

Claro Puerto Rico volunteers clean up beach with Scuba Dogs Society

Contributor April 20, 2023
Claro has a volunteer network of more than 50 employees who dedicate their free time to help communities.

In commemoration of Earth Day, Claro Puerto Rico announced a social responsibility agreement in partnership with Scuba Dogs Society (SDS) in which 45 volunteer employees of the telecom company participated in a cleanup event at Levittown Beach.

On April 15, the group collected 1,553 pounds of garbage within a 3.1-mile perimeter.

“We’re very honored to participate and involve our employees in educational activities like these that raise awareness about the importance of caring for and preserving the environment,” said Claro Puerto Rico CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

“For our company, the issue of social responsibility and sustainability is very important, and it becomes even more relevant during this month, when we seek to raise awareness among humanity about the problems generated by environmental pollution,” he said.

In addition to cleaning the beaches, volunteers collected information on the waste found in the area. Plastic bottles, foam pieces and tires were the most commonly found items, organizers said.

“We applaud the commitment of the entire Claro work team with such an essential initiative. Every time we clean up and rescue a natural area, we not only give that area back its beauty, but we also give back to the community to be able to enjoy it,” said Sandra Schleier, director of the Scuba Dogs Society’s “A Toda Costa” program.

“This new interaction of people with their environment allows communities to get to know these spaces, enjoy them, love them, thus increasing their sense of belonging and the intense desire to take care of them,” the marine biologist said.

Claro has a volunteer network of more than 50 employees who dedicate their free time to help communities in difficult times. As part of their 2023 volunteering, they will continue to support charitable entities and causes, company officials said.

Earth Day is celebrated every April 22, seeking to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the environment. In addition, it encourages the protection of natural resources and makes a call to action so that each person contributes to the protection of the planet.

Scuba Dogs Society is a nonprofit organization that has been dedicated to environmental protection in Puerto Rico since 1993, mainly through educational experiences such as cleaning up coasts, beaches and natural areas, as well as training citizen scientists.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico wireless carriers embrace possibility of FCC fiscal support until ’25
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 17, 2022
Claro offers reward to those who provide info on copper theft
Contributor June 17, 2022
MasTec North America sues Claro for $10M in breach of contract suit
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 10, 2022
Puerto Rico Supreme Court sitting on $500M decision for island telecom consumers
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 6, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“IKEA is immersed in an expansion and transformation plan in Puerto Rico.”

— Mayra Díaz-Balbuena, Caribbean marketing coordinator for IKEA in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico wireless carriers embrace possibility of FCC fiscal support until ’25
Claro offers reward to those who provide info on copper theft
MasTec North America sues Claro for $10M in breach of contract suit
Puerto Rico Supreme Court sitting on $500M decision for island telecom consumers
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.