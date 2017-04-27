Claro opens new store in San Sebastián Plaza

Telecommunications company Claro recently inaugurated a new store at the San Sebastián Plaza mall, as part of its plan to grow its points of sale throughout the island.

“We continue to invest to provide excellence in service and quality to our customers. We are pleased to open this new store in San Sebastián to get closer to the consumers of this municipality and to the residents of Lares, Las Marías, Isabela, Moca and Añasco,” said Rafael Domínguez, director of mass marketing and indirect sales.

Similarly, the Deputy Mayor of San Sebastián, Emily Ramos-Vera said: “Congratulations to Claro for establishing this store in our city, putting San Sebastián again on the map with more and better services and technology that we welcome.”

“The inauguration of this store, which will positively impact the economy by generating direct jobs, symbolizes the confidence we have in the continuous economic development of this municipality. We are pleased to continue investing in Puerto Rico in conjunction with Claro, our business partner,” said Beatriz Luciano, vice president of F.I. Wireless.

The new 1,200 square-foot store features an extensive portfolio of equipment and offers fixed and mobile telephone services, internet, and Claro TV IPTV.