Coca-Cola Music Hall marks 2nd anniversary with $23M in ticket sales

Since its opening in the Distrito T-Mobile venue in San Juan two years ago, the Coca-Cola Music Hall has generated $23 million in ticket sales and more than $4 million in food and drink sales, venue executives confirmed.

The Coca-Cola Music Hall has been the scene of 121 major concerts and 135 private events, which drew more than 450,000 attendees. In all, the events have generated $3 million in sales and use tax revenue for the government of Puerto Rico.

“It’s our priority to provide unique and memorable experiences to our visitors. And we’re pleased to know that over the past two years we’ve proven that Coca-Cola Music Hall is a world-class venue,” said Jorge L. Pérez, regional general manager of ASM Global Puerto Rico.

“We thank the general public, artists, producers and corporations that have trusted us during these two years,” Pérez said of the operation that generates 300 direct and indirect jobs.

The lineup of events that have taken place over the past two years includes local and international performing artists representing a range of musical genres.

As part of the Coca-Cola Music Hall’s expansion plans, the venue created the Private Events Department, which oversaw 54 events in the past year, drawing an attendance of more than 50,000 people, executives said.

That number exceeded the goals established for that period, and the Coca-Cola Music Hall team was recognized with the Best Marketer Supporting Private Events award at the annual conference held by ASM Global, Pérez said.

“The diversity and capabilities of the Coca-Cola Music Hall facilities offer locals and visitors a unique experience. Last year, we had an increase in private events that far exceeded our projections. This allows us to continue expanding alternatives for event producers,” said Arleene Pérez, assistant general manager of the Coca-Cola Music Hall.

The music hall has eight areas for private events, for more intimate activities of 75 to 250 people and for larger gatherings of 500 to 3,000 people. The venue offers a sound and light system, a 30 feet by 18 feet screen, and a technical staff to run them.