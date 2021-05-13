Combate Beach Resort announces Summer employment and training program

The hotel in Cabo Rojo is specifically seek candidates for the areas of reception and customer service, restaurant, room preparation, and administration.

The Combate Beach Resort hotel announced the addition of a job and training program, along with a scholarship, to motivate active school and college students who want to grow professionally in the hotel and hospitality fields.

“This is an innovative and much-needed program for students who want to progress up the hospitality career ladder,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, co-owner and general manager of the Combate Beach Resort.

“Tourism is our main tool for economic development, and it is emerging as one of the industries with the highest potential for growth and job creation, during the next ten years. Puerto Rico will need more skilled and experienced talent to fill the supervisory and administrative positions, and we want to contribute to this process,” he said.

During this 2020-2021 school year, two college-bound hospitality students were accepted to do the internship at the hotel, with positive results, he said. Both completed their internship successfully and continue to work at the resort, so now the property wants to expand the program.

To launch the initiative, Combate Beach has contacted hotel and culinary arts schools of the western region to discuss the training and work program and enlist them to spread the word.

“Since January 2020, many students have been in distance learning, and here they could get additional knowledge through structured work practice, while making contact with clients in a controlled hotel environment and earning money,” said Ramírez.

Those interested in the opportunity should write and send their resume to careers@combatebeach.com.

“Our management team is well prepared academically and has vast administrative experience in hospitality, and our hotel has modern processes and in compliance with regulations, to provide these students with an adequate practice center,” said Ramírez, who has a master’s degree in hospitality, was a university professor and is the creator of the PuertoRicoHotelierCon.

At the end of the summer season and based on their performance, the resort will award a $1,000 scholarship to one of the students to help them with their studies, Ramírez said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.